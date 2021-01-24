Australia has given provisional approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Australia's medical regulator, the Therapeutic Goods Administration, has approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for use in Australia.
The last update I heard on vaccine distribution on Oz is for it to begin towards the end of February. Quite a ways behind many other countries. Then again the precautions already taken have placed Oz in a position nearly as good as New Zealand, there are very few new cases due to community transmission.