Australia has loosened its lending laws

Australia will loosen its responsible lending rules in an effort to ease borrowing to help stimulate the virus-hit economy

This has been on the cards, Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg confirmed it earlier.

"The flow of credit will be absolutely critical to our economic recovery"

"But our current regulatory framework, with respect to lending, is not fit for the purpose. It has become overly prescriptive, and responsible lending has become restrictive lending."

"We need our banks to be extending credit, we need the regulation to be streamlined, and we need customers to be able to access credit"











