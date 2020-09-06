Australia has manufacturing agreements for COVID-19 vaccines signed

Australia's Commonwealth Serum Laboratories (CSL) have signed agreements to manufacture the Oxford (AstraZeneca) and Queensland vaccines.

two deals struck by the federal government

cost circa $A1.7 billion

On Monday Prime Minister Scott Morrison will announce free COVID-19 vaccines would be made available progressively through 2021, should trials prove successful.



Oxford vaccine is expected to be available from early 2021

University of Queensland version on track for midyear 2021





