Australia hits the front page of the Washington Post on coronavirus - are ignoring self-isolation

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

For those following along the state of Victoria is seeing surging numbers of cases

Hospitalisations, ICU admissions, deaths all climbing also

State authorities blame people not isolating while awaiting test results. The second wave outbreak comes after authorities mismanaged quarantine of returning travellers.  

For those following along the state of Victoria is seeing surging numbers of cases




For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose