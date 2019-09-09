Australia home loans data for July: +4.2% m/m (expected +1.5%)

Housing finance data from Australia for July 2019.

Home loans for July: +4.2% m/m 
  • expected +1.5%
  • prior +0.4%
More:
  • value of lending for owner occupier dwellings +5.3%
  • for investment dwellings +4.7%
  • number of loans to owner occupier first home buyers rose for the fourth consecutive month
  • rise in the number of loans to non-first home buyers (up 4%) for the first time in seven months
  • Personal finance fell 2.6 per cent in July following a 5.0 per cent rise in June and was down 8.9 per cent on July 2018
  • In trend terms, the value of new lending commitments to businesses fell 1.3 per cent in July but was up 1.5 per cent since July 2018
---
Rise in July follows 
  • back to back rate cuts from the RBA(June and July)
  • getting the election out of the way and the uncertainty associated with it
  • government tax cut



