Australian data, the headline figure is -2.56% m/m for housing loans vs. expected +1.5%

Owner-occupied home loan approvals -4.1% m/m dragged down the headline

investor loans +1.1% m/m

Retail sales data for October was also published, a minor update to the October data published last week. Final retail sales were confirmed at +4.9% m/m in October as NSW and Victoria states emerged from lockdowns.