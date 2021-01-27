Australia inflation data - headline CPI 0.9% q/q (expected 0.7%)
Australia Q4 2020 inflation - its the 'trimmed mean' that is most often used as a measure of core inflation. The RBA target band for core inflation is (in a nutshell) 2 to 3% y/y that they've been missing for half a decade.
Headline 0.9% q/q
expected 0.7% q/q, prior 1.6%
For the y/y, 0.9%
expected 07%, prior 0.7%
Core inflation:
Trimmed mean 0.4% q/q and 1.2% y/y
expected 0.4% q/q, prior 0.4%
expected 1.1% y/y, prior 1.2%
Weighted median 0.5% q/q and 1.4% y/y
expected 0.4% q/q, prior 0.3%
expected 1.2% y/y, prior was 1.3%
Meanwhile, NAB business confidence is at 4 (prior 13) and conditions at 14 (prior 7) - I'll have more to come on this separately
Back to CPI ....
- Tradables -0.6%
- Non-tradables +1.5%
---Background: