Australia inflation data - headline CPI 0.9% q/q (expected 0.7%)

expected 0.7% q/q, prior 1.6%

0.9% q/q

For the y/y, 0.9%

expected 07%, prior 0.7%

Core inflation:

Trimmed mean 0.4% q/q and 1.2% y/y

expected 0.4% q/q, prior 0.4%

expected 1.1% y/y, prior 1.2%

Weighted median 0.5% q/q and 1.4% y/y

expected 0.4% q/q, prior 0.3%

expected 1.2% y/y, prior was 1.3%

Meanwhile, NAB business confidence is at 4 (prior 13) and conditions at 14 (prior 7) - I'll have more to come on this separately





Back to CPI ....

Tradables -0.6%

Non-tradables +1.5%

---

Background: