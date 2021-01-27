Australia inflation data - headline CPI 0.9% q/q (expected 0.7%)

Australia Q4 2020 inflation - its the 'trimmed mean' that is most often used as a measure of core inflation. The RBA target band for core inflation is (in a nutshell) 2 to 3% y/y that they've been missing for half a decade.

Headline  0.9% q/q

  • expected 0.7% q/q, prior 1.6%  

For the y/y, 0.9%

  • expected 07%, prior 0.7%

Core inflation:

Trimmed mean 0.4% q/q and 1.2% y/y 

  • expected 0.4% q/q, prior 0.4%

  • expected 1.1% y/y, prior 1.2%

Weighted median 0.5% q/q and 1.4% y/y 

  • expected 0.4% q/q, prior 0.3%

  • expected 1.2% y/y, prior was 1.3%

Meanwhile, NAB business confidence is at 4 (prior 13) and conditions at 14 (prior 7) - I'll have more to come on this separately 

Back to CPI ....
  • Tradables -0.6%  
  • Non-tradables +1.5%
---
Background:

