Australia Inventories for Q3 -0.5% q/q (vs. expected -0.7% q/q, prior -3.0%)

Company Operating Profit also, for Q3, 3.2% q/q (vs. expected +4.0% q/q, prior +15.0%)

Profits have been boosted by the large government hand outs over the crisis, this source of funds will decline at the margin in the Q4 figures.





Inventories are in input to the GDP due later this week. The big drop will weigh but not to the extent they did in Q2.