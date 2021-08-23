Australia is already planning a third booster vaccine shot

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A report in the Australian Financial Review on the Australian Federal Government plan for vaccine booster shots in 2022

  • expected to start booster shots in the back half of 2022
  • Health Minister Greg Hunt (comments earlier this month) expected shots would come 12 months after full vaccination was reached
  • the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation has  "not currently recommended" booster doses beyond the two-dose course
  • 60 million additional Pfizer doses are due to arrive next year and 25 million in 2023, in addition to 15 million variant-specific versions of Moderna's mRNA




