Australia is already planning a third booster vaccine shot
A report in the Australian Financial Review on the Australian Federal Government plan for vaccine booster shots in 2022
Posting as an ICYMI.
- expected to start booster shots in the back half of 2022
- Health Minister Greg Hunt (comments earlier this month) expected shots would come 12 months after full vaccination was reached
- the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation has "not currently recommended" booster doses beyond the two-dose course
- 60 million additional Pfizer doses are due to arrive next year and 25 million in 2023, in addition to 15 million variant-specific versions of Moderna's mRNA