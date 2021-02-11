Australia is looking good in more ways than one at the moment
It's a cold one here in Canada
The Australian dollar is running some buy stops to 0.7767 in an extension of the day's rally. It's part of a broader slump in the US dollar and AUD/USD is at the best levels since Jan 22.
The calendar is light today with only initial jobless claims and a 30-year Treasury auction.
If i could get a flight, I'd certainly be driving some AUD/CAD flows.
With all the cold weather, natural gas is absolutely sizzling.