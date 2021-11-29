Australia is reviewing its booster shot timeline recommendation in light of omicron

Australia was slow off the mark kicking starting its vaccination program.

Its since been widely successful with circa 90% double-vaccinated (there are small state to state variances).





The current time frame for a booster shot in Australia is 6 months after the second dose. Health Minister Greg Hunt has asked the government's immunisation panel, the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation's (ATAGI), to review this time frame for COVID-19 booster shots.







