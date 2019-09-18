Australia jobs data for August due today - labour market report preview

The Australian employment report is due on Thursday 19 September 2019 at 0130GMT

Employment Change, expected 15K, prior 41.1K

Unemployment Rate, expected 5.2%, prior 5.2%

Full Time Employment Change, prior was 34.5K

Part Time Employment Change, prior was 6.7K

Participation Rate, expected 66.0%, prior was 66.1%

The employment market is near the top of the long list of RBA concerns. While jobs growth has been hanging in there the bank would like unemployment lower (circa 4.5% seems to be an unofficial sort of 'target') to help drive inflationary pressures.





Preview posted yesterday:

Adding some snippets from

ANZ:

leading indicators point to a slowdown in employment growth.

Following stronger-than expected employment gains in July, we anticipate a small rise of 5k in August. This could see the unemployment rate tick up to 5.3%.



Westpac:

employment remains quite robust

The pace of employment growth has eased back from 2.9%yr in May but it is still stronger than the 2.2%yr at the end of 2018

Our Jobs Index suggests employment should be growing around 2.4%yr currently before slowing to 2.1%yr through Q4

Our forecast ... will see the annual pace of growth dip to 2.3%yr, the slowest pace since February, more in line with what our Jobs Index is suggesting

In July, unemployment was flat at 5.2% … the labour force grew a very solid 41.9k

With participation forecast to hold flat at 66.1% a 7k gain in employment will see unemployment lift to 5.3%





