Australia jobs market update - jobs down 1% over month to August 8

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

In the state of Victoria where a new, harsher lock down was imposed payroll jobs down 2.8% over the same period

Nationally, jobs down 4.8% from the level in mid-March when the virus hit Australia

Data release (Weekly Payroll Jobs and Wages) from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, its a report intended to provide frequent feedback on the economic impact of the COVID-19 response.

---
Data also on preliminary trade figures for July m/m:
  • total value of goods imported increased by 11 per cent in July
  • value of goods exported in July 2020 declined by 6 per cent, driven by declines in exports of resource commodities 
--

AUD not doing a lot - its more responsive to larger scale 'risk' impact developments than Australian data at present. 

