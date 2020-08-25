Australia jobs market update - jobs down 1% over month to August 8
In the state of Victoria where a new, harsher lock down was imposed payroll jobs down 2.8% over the same periodNationally, jobs down 4.8% from the level in mid-March when the virus hit Australia
Data release (Weekly Payroll Jobs and Wages) from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, its a report intended to provide frequent feedback on the economic impact of the COVID-19 response.
---
Data also on preliminary trade figures for July m/m:
- total value of goods imported increased by 11 per cent in July
- value of goods exported in July 2020 declined by 6 per cent, driven by declines in exports of resource commodities
--
AUD not doing a lot - its more responsive to larger scale 'risk' impact developments than Australian data at present.