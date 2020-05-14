Australia jobs report April: Employment Change -594.3K (vs. -575K expected) 6.2% unemployment rate

Australian employment report, enormous job losses due the wide shut down in the month  

Employment Change: -594.3K 
  • -575K expected, prior +5.9K
Unemployment Rate: 6.2% showing not as dire as expected - sharp drop in the participation rate though … thus the unemployment rate reported is still bad news indeed
  • 8.2% expected, prior 5.2%
Full Time Employment Change: -220.5K
  •  prior was -0.4K
Part Time Employment Change: -373.8k
  •  prior was +6.4K
Participation Rate: 63.5% (lowest in 15 years)
  •  expected 65.3%, prior was 66.0%
More:
  • hours worked down 8%
  • underemployment 13.7% (up 4.9points)
ABS:
  • 2.7 million people either lost their jobs or had their hours reduced 
  • nearly half a million left the labour force, this limited the rise in unemployment ... without this the jobless rate would have been around 9.6%

