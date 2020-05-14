Australia jobs report April: Employment Change -594.3K (vs. -575K expected) 6.2% unemployment rate

Australian employment report, enormous job losses due the wide shut down in the month

Employment Change: -594.3K

-575K expected, prior +5.9K

Unemployment Rate: 6.2% showing not as dire as expected - sharp drop in the participation rate though … thus the unemployment rate reported is still bad news indeed

8.2% expected, prior 5.2%

Full Time Employment Change: -220.5K

prior was -0.4K

Part Time Employment Change: -373.8k

prior was +6.4K

Participation Rate: 63.5% (lowest in 15 years)

expected 65.3%, prior was 66.0%

More:

hours worked down 8%

underemployment 13.7% (up 4.9points)

ABS:

2.7 million people either lost their jobs or had their hours reduced

nearly half a million left the labour force, this limited the rise in unemployment ... without this the jobless rate would have been around 9.6%





