Australia jobs report (Nov.): Employment +90K (expected +40K) & Unemployment rate 6.8% (expected 7.0%)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The Australian labour market report for November 2020 ... another great report after the upside blowout in jobs the previous month also 

Employment Change: -90K to smash expectations a second month in a row

  • expected 40.0K, prior +180.4K, revised from 178.8K (this was a huge beat)

Unemployment Rate: 6.8%

  • expected 7.0%, prior 7.0%

Full-Time Employment Change: +84.2K ... have a look at p/t jpobs below, the added jobs this month are nearly all full-time

  • prior was 97.0K

Part-Time Employment Change: +5.8K 

  • prior was 81.8K

Participation Rate: 66.1%  .... note this has risen even as unemployment has dropped, another good positive from this report. 

  • expected 65.8%, prior was 65.8%  

The underemployment figure has dropped 1% also, to 9.4% ..... this is an encouraging report. 
  • the 'underutilisation rate' (which is unemployment + underemployment) is 16.2%

It remains to be seen where to from here, but this is better news. Further gains in employment are needed to make inroads into the still 950K (just under) unemployed. 

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose