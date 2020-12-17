Australia jobs report (Nov.): Employment +90K (expected +40K) & Unemployment rate 6.8% (expected 7.0%)
The Australian labour market report for November 2020 ... another great report after the upside blowout in jobs the previous month also
Employment Change: -90K to smash expectations a second month in a row
expected 40.0K, prior +180.4K, revised from 178.8K (this was a huge beat)
expected 7.0%, prior 7.0%
prior was 97.0K
prior was 81.8K
expected 65.8%, prior was 65.8%
- the 'underutilisation rate' (which is unemployment + underemployment) is 16.2%
It remains to be seen where to from here, but this is better news. Further gains in employment are needed to make inroads into the still 950K (just under) unemployed.