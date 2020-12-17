Australia jobs report (Nov.): Employment +90K (expected +40K) & Unemployment rate 6.8% (expected 7.0%)

The Australian labour market report for November 2020 ... another great report after the upside blowout in jobs the previous month also



expected 40.0K, prior +180.4K, revised from 178.8K (this was a huge beat) Unemployment Rate: 6.8%

expected 7.0%, prior 7.0% Full-Time Employment Change: +84.2K ... have a look at p/t jpobs below, the added jobs this month are nearly all full-time

prior was 97.0K Part-Time Employment Change: +5.8K

prior was 81.8K Participation Rate: 66.1% .... note this has risen even as unemployment has dropped, another good positive from this report.

the 'underutilisation rate' (which is unemployment + underemployment) is 16.2%





It remains to be seen where to from here, but this is better news. Further gains in employment are needed to make inroads into the still 950K (just under) unemployed.



