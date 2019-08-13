Australia July Business Confidence 4 (vs. prior 2) & Business Conditions 2 (prior 3)

Results for the National Australia Bank Business Survey for July

The twin headlines are confidence and conditions.

Business Confidence 4

vs. prior 2

Business Conditions 2

vs. prior 4, revised from 3







Major components, check out the employment sub index …. gugh





NAB key points, in brief

Broadly unchanged from last month

the business sector has lost significant momentum since early 2018 and that forward looking indicators do not point to an improvement in the near term

conditions … confidence … Both remain clearly below their respective long-run averages

Forward orders are well below average (and negative)

capacity utilisation is now back around average - pointing to little improvement in the short-term

employment index and capex also weakening over the past year

Weakness in the retail industry continues to stand out, with conditions in that industry at recessionary levels - and declining further in the month. A worrying result, given we expected some boost to the industry following the post-election tax cuts.

the lift in confidence following the election appears to have faded with little impact on actual conditions



