Australia July employment +2.2K vs -46.2K expected

prior 7.9%



One caveat is that total hours worked fell by 0.2%, or by 3 million hours total. Economists at Westpac were forecasting jobs gains and correctly sussed out that it would be hours worked that would decline, not employment.





That's a big beat for Australia employment and the fall in unemployment to 4.6% is a huge surprise. There is a strong trend globally for countries shrugging off the effects of recent lockdowns but no one expected that to apply to a relatively-untouched place like Australia. Perhaps it has.





Initially, AUD/USD isn't exactly cheering the report. The pair ticked slightly higher but is back to pre-release levels at 0.7226.



Underemployment 8.3%