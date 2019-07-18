Australia (June) Employment Change: +0.5K (vs. expected +9.0K)

The Reserve Bank of Australia is watching developments in labour markets for the timing of its next monetary policy move.

Employment Change: +0.5K

expected +9.0K, prior +42.3K

Unemployment Rate: 5.2%

expected 5.2%, prior 5.2%

ps, going deeper into the decimals u/e is 5.24% in June from 5.19 in May.



Full Time Employment Change: 21.1K

prior was +2.4K

Part Time Employment Change: -20.6K

prior was +39.8K

Participation Rate: 66.0% expected 65.9%

prior was 66.0%

Unchanged unemployment rate. If it had have ticked higher it would have pressured AUD. As it is, u/e rate remains unchanged in the headline .





