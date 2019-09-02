Australia - local press with warnings of a negative GDP print this week
Some analyst comments reported in the Australian media ahead of Wednesday's Q2 GDP data release.
JP Morgan economist Ben Jarman
- a "very real possibility of a negative quarter"
- which "makes it harder to sell the idea that recent stimulus will prove sufficient"
KPMG chief economist Brendan Rynne
- said in those circumstances, conventional monetary policy would not be enough and "helicopter money" could be needed to get the public spending
- We have not yet reached that position. But it is already abundantly clear that monetary policy won't do all - or even most - of the heavy lifting to stimulate the economy"
