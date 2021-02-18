Australia looks set to approve a permanent increase in unemployment benefits
Australian media reports that once the JobSeeker $150 coronavirus supplement ends on March 31 there will be a new, permanent increase instead.
Report cites a senior government source
- A favoured option is to streamline the income support payment system into a single increased payment for unemployed Australians and abolishing up to a dozen other supplements or subsidies available to recipients.
Also says the coronavirus JobKeeper supplement will continue in a more targeted form.
Info via The Australian, link (may be gated)