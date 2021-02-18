Australia looks set to approve a permanent increase in unemployment benefits

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Australian media reports that once the ­JobSeeker $150 coronavirus supplement ends on March 31 there will be a new, permanent increase instead.

Report cites  a ­senior government source
  • A favoured option is to streamline the income support payment system into a single ­increased payment for unemployed Australians and abolishing up to a dozen other supplements or subsidies available to recipients.
Also says the coronavirus JobKeeper supplement will continue in a more targeted form.   

Info via The Australian, link (may be gated)  

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose