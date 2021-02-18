Australia looks set to approve a permanent increase in unemployment benefits

Australian media reports that once the ­JobSeeker $150 coronavirus supplement ends on March 31 there will be a new, permanent increase instead.

Report cites a ­senior government source

A favoured option is to streamline the income support payment system into a single ­increased payment for unemployed Australians and abolishing up to a dozen other supplements or subsidies available to recipients.

Also says the coronavirus JobKeeper supplement will continue in a more targeted form.







