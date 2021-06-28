Australia makes COVID-19 vaccination available to under 40s (conditions apply!)

Australian Prime Minister Morrison announced, in effect, that vaccination is now available to under 40s (over 40s were already eligible).

The condition is its the AstraZeneca vaccine available at the moment. Pfizer's will follow sometime next month, apparently.





Morrison had a career in marketing before entering politics (don't ask me what the difference is, K?) but his announcement is not overly convincing. He said that medical practitioners would be indemnified from damages claims if younger patients opted to have the vaccine. AZ is currently recommended in Australia for the over 60s only due to the (rare) risk of it causing blood clots in younger people.





So yeah, in effect, vaccination is now available for all (I guess children not yet) if you are happy to accept the terms outlined by the PM! LOL. Australian's are fearful of the AZ vaccine (that is a generalisation, not all are) which has led to a slow take-up for those eligible for it so far.







