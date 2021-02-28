Australia Manufacturing PMI #2 for February (this the Markit PMI) 56.9 (prior 57.2)

 Australia - Markit Manufacturing PMI for February (final)

The key highlights from Marklit:
  • Output growth and order book expansion remain sharp 
  • Supply shortages and shipping delays drive survey record rise in prices 
  • Optimism improves to two-year high
More:
  • Price pressures hit a survey high
  • Output rose for an eighth straight month in February
  • the start to the year has so far seen the strongest production growth phase for three years as firms have boosted output in line with resurgent demand
  • new orders increase for an eighth successive month


Earlier:

