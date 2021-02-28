Australia Manufacturing PMI #2 for February (this the Markit PMI) 56.9 (prior 57.2)
Australia - Markit Manufacturing PMI for February (final)
The key highlights from Marklit:
- Output growth and order book expansion remain sharp
- Supply shortages and shipping delays drive survey record rise in prices
- Optimism improves to two-year high
More:
- Price pressures hit a survey high
- Output rose for an eighth straight month in February
- the start to the year has so far seen the strongest production growth phase for three years as firms have boosted output in line with resurgent demand
- new orders increase for an eighth successive month
