Australia - Manufacturing PMI for July: 53.5 (prior 51.5)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Australian Industry Group Performance of Manufacturing Index

For July, 53.5. Up two points despite the (start of the 2nd) lock down in Australia's 2nd largest city of Melbourne
  • prior 51.5 

A second Manufacturing PMI will follow at the top of the hour, from CBA/Markit (more here)

