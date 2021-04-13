Australia March business confidence 15 (vs. prior 16) and business conditions 25 (prior 15)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

National Australia Bank Business survey

business confidence 15
  • prior 18, revised from 16
business conditions 
  • prior 17, revised from 15



National Australia Bank remarks:
  • "Businesses are telling us activity continues to increase at a very healthy rate as we have moved past the rebound phase in activity with the earlier removal of pandemic-related restrictions"
  • "Overall, the recovery over the last year has been much more rapid than anyone could have forecast." 

Some of the sub-indexes:
  • sales up 12 points to a record high of +35
  • profitability up 8 points to +26 
  • employment up 7 points to +16




 more to come    
