Australia March business confidence 15 (vs. prior 16) and business conditions 25 (prior 15)
National Australia Bank Business survey
business confidence 15
- prior 18, revised from 16
business conditions
- prior 17, revised from 15
National Australia Bank remarks:
- "Businesses are telling us activity continues to increase at a very healthy rate as we have moved past the rebound phase in activity with the earlier removal of pandemic-related restrictions"
- "Overall, the recovery over the last year has been much more rapid than anyone could have forecast."
Some of the sub-indexes:
- sales up 12 points to a record high of +35
- profitability up 8 points to +26
- employment up 7 points to +16
