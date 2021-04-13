Australia March business confidence 15 (vs. prior 16) and business conditions 25 (prior 15)

National Australia Bank Business survey

business confidence 15

prior 18, revised from 16

business conditions

prior 17, revised from 15













National Australia Bank remarks:

"Businesses are telling us activity continues to increase at a very healthy rate as we have moved past the rebound phase in activity with the earlier removal of pandemic-related restrictions"

"Overall, the recovery over the last year has been much more rapid than anyone could have forecast."





Some of the sub-indexes:

sales up 12 points to a record high of +35

profitability up 8 points to +26

employment up 7 points to +16

















more to come