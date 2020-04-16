Australia March jobs report: Employment change +5.9k (expected -30k)

Australian labour market survey was conducted in the earlier part of March

survey period 1-14 March

That is, prior to

the travel ban (20 March)

social distancing initiatives (21 March)

business shutdowns (23 March)



Results:

Employment Change: +5.9K … yeah, I did a double take, more than one

expected -30K, prior +26.7K 25.6K (revised)

25.6K (revised) Do note, ladies and gentlemen the survey conducted 1 - 14 March (see above) before the s**t was introduced to the fan



Unemployment Rate: 5.2%

expected 5.4%, prior 5.1%

Full Time Employment Change: -0.4K

prior was +6.7K +5.5k, revised

Part Time Employment Change: +6.4K

prior was +20K

Participation Rate: 66.0%

expected 65.9%, prior was 66.0%

I really need to get this in cut and paste format --> April will be much worse!









