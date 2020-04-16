Australia March jobs report: Employment change +5.9k (expected -30k)
Australian labour market survey was conducted in the earlier part of March
- survey period 1-14 March
That is, prior to
- the travel ban (20 March)
- social distancing initiatives (21 March)
- business shutdowns (23 March)
Results:
Employment Change: +5.9K … yeah, I did a double take, more than one
- expected -30K, prior
+26.7K25.6K (revised)
- Do note, ladies and gentlemen the survey conducted 1 - 14 March (see above) before the s**t was introduced to the fan
Unemployment Rate: 5.2%
- expected 5.4%, prior 5.1%
Full Time Employment Change: -0.4K
- prior was
+6.7K+5.5k, revised
Part Time Employment Change: +6.4K
- prior was +20K
Participation Rate: 66.0%
- expected 65.9%, prior was 66.0%
I really need to get this in cut and paste format --> April will be much worse!
