Australia March jobs report: Employment change +5.9k (expected -30k)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Australian labour market survey was conducted in the earlier part of March 

  • survey period 1-14 March  
That is, prior to
  • the travel ban (20 March)
  • social distancing initiatives (21 March)
  • business shutdowns (23 March)
Results:
Employment Change: +5.9K  … yeah, I did a double take, more than one 
  • expected -30K, prior +26.7K 25.6K (revised)
  • Do note, ladies and gentlemen the survey conducted 1 - 14 March (see above) before the s**t was introduced to the fan 
Unemployment Rate: 5.2% 
  • expected 5.4%, prior 5.1%
Full Time Employment Change: -0.4K 
  • prior was +6.7K +5.5k, revised
Part Time Employment Change: +6.4K 
  • prior was +20K
Participation Rate: 66.0% 
  • expected 65.9%, prior was 66.0%
I really need to get this in cut and paste format --> April will be much worse!


---
Background:



ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose