Australia March quarter inflation due Wednesday 29 April 2020 - preview

Australia's CPI has been tracking below the RBA target band for many years now. Q1 2020 will be no different … but does it even matter?

The focus from the Reserve Bank of Australia is providing liquidity, stimulus and stability to the market in the face of the coronavirus outbreak, not on hitting the CPI target.





But, for those tracking CPI, tomorrow brings the Q1 data.





Headline: expected 0.2% q/q, prior 0.7% For the y/y, expected 1.9%, prior 1.8%

Core inflation: Trimmed mean expected 0.3% q/q, prior 0.4% expected 1.6% y/y, prior 1.6%

Weighted median expected 0.4% q/q, prior 0.4%

expected 1.5% y/y, prior was 1.3%







Comments via ANZ (in brief):