Australia - Markit Manufacturing PMI for August (final) 52.0 (vs. prelim of 51.7, prior 56.9)
Earlier PMI released this morning in Australia:
Comments from the report:
- "Australia's manufacturing sector continued to feel the effects of the prolonged mobility restrictions, seeing growth ease significantly in August. Demand and output notably slipped into contraction territory, to reflect the slowdown of the economic momentum in the manufacturing sector.
- "Supply constraints also impeded the performance of Australian manufacturers, made worse by the latest COVID-19 wave and the corresponding restrictions.
- "Looking on the bright side, however, firms remained upbeat towards growth prospects as seen via both the improvement in the Future Output Index reading, the rise in inputs acquisition and job creation. The wait will be for the current decline in production to be reversed and recover from the damaging impacts of COVID-19."