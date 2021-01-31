Australia - Markit Manufacturing PMI for January (final) 57.2 (prior 55.7)
The preliminary for this was 57.2 & prior 55.7
A strong result indeed:
- Output growth accelerated to the fastest in just over three years
- production surge fueled by the largest inflow of new orders recorded over the past three years
- new export orders continued to fall, the rate of decline moderated to one of the lowest seen since the pandemic began,
- Rising orders were seen for all main types of product
- business expectations for the year ahead up slightly, 56% of firms expect output to rise in the coming year against 5% expecting a decline
- Employment ... the fourth rise in the past five months