Australia - Markit Manufacturing PMI for January (final) 57.2 (prior 55.7)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The preliminary for this was 57.2 & prior 55.7

A strong result indeed:
  • Output growth accelerated to the fastest in just over three years
  • production surge fueled by the largest inflow of new orders recorded over the past three years
  • new export orders continued to fall, the rate of decline moderated to one of the lowest seen since the pandemic began,
  • Rising orders were seen for all main types of product
  • business expectations for the year ahead up slightly, 56% of firms expect output to rise in the coming year against 5% expecting a decline
  • Employment ... the fourth rise in the past five months




For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose