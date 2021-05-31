Australia - Markit Manufacturing PMI for May (final) 60.4 (vs. prior 59.7)
The preliminary and prior can be found here: Australia flash PMIs for May: manufacturing 59.9 (from 59.7 prior)
Comment from IHS Markit:
- "Australia's manufacturing sector continued to expand at a record pace in May with strong demand driving output growth. The sustained expansion of hiring activity at a record clip was also an encouraging sign for the Australian economy.
- "That said, supply constraints continued to feature strongly in the latest PMI survey. Alongside the pickup in demand for inputs across the manufacturing sector, delivery delays contributed to marked overall price inflation for both manufacturers and their end customers.
- "With no sign of a turning point in price inflation for Australia's manufacturing sector, based on forecasts both consumer and wholesale price inflation are expected to accelerate in 2021 compared to last year."
(bolding above is mine)
