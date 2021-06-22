Australia Markit preliminary PMI (June) Manufacturing 58.4 (prior 60.4) & Services 56.0 (prior 58.0)

Australian data - the Markit preliminary PMIs for June 2021



prior 60.4 Services 56.0

prior 58.0 Composite 56.1

"Australia's private sector growth momentum further eased in June but remained at a strong level to indicate continued improvement in economic conditions during the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Renewed movement restrictions in the Victorian state and supply constraints stood out as two key reasons weighing on the growth momentum for Australia in the June flash PMI data, which is worth scrutinising.

"Meanwhile private sector firms were also slightly less optimistic with regards to output in the next 12 months amid the uncertain virus and supply situation." Markit commentary:





The final results for these will be released in little over a week.