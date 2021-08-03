Australia - Markit Services PMI for July (final) 44.2 (prior 56.8)

Services PMI for Australia in July 44.2, Composite 45.2

Both shunting lower due to widespread lockdowns in the wake of renewed virus outbreaks. I've said this many times for the benefit of people not in Australia or New Zealand, while the numbers in the outbreak here are relatively small on a global scale the tolerance of authorities for outbreaks is very, very low, and in some states here its zero.





For the economy, service industries bear the brunt, as the PMI shows.