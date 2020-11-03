Australia - Markit Services 53.7 and Composite 53.5 PMI for October (final)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Previously known as the CBA/Markit Services and Composite PMIs

  • Services 53.7, a good jump from 508 in September 
  • Composite 53.5, from 51.1 prior 

Some of the report notes:
  • Service providers reported that the easing of coronavirus related restrictions continued to boost business output. 
  • inflows of new orders rose marginally in October
  • Employment shrinks at slower rate - The reduction of government wage subsidies and forced redundancies were reasons cited for the drop in staff numbers. 
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose