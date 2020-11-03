Australia - Markit Services 53.7 and Composite 53.5 PMI for October (final)
Previously known as the CBA/Markit Services and Composite PMIs
- Services 53.7, a good jump from 508 in September
- Composite 53.5, from 51.1 prior
Some of the report notes:
- Service providers reported that the easing of coronavirus related restrictions continued to boost business output.
- inflows of new orders rose marginally in October
- Employment shrinks at slower rate - The reduction of government wage subsidies and forced redundancies were reasons cited for the drop in staff numbers.