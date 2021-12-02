Australia November Markit Services PMI 55.7 (prior 55.0)

And the Composite comes in at 55.7 also, from 55.0 in October.

Comment from Markit on the result:

easing COVID-19 restrictions continuing to drive the economic recovery

Demand and business activity both expanded at faster rates.

Export demand contracted further, but the expected easing of border restrictions may revive this going forward

Price pressures meanwhile continued to build with input price inflation charging to a new survey record. Labour constraints were also reported, though these are consistent with reopening trends and will be further observed in the coming months

Broadly, Australian service providers saw better business confidence in November, pointing to expectations for further business activity growth ahead, which is a very positive sign

An upbeat assessment of a solid expansionary PMI. The services sector was pummeled by extended lockdowns in Q3 impacting nearly half of Australia's population. On the improve now tih reopening.





