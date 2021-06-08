Australia May 2021 NAB business confidence 20 (prior 26) business conditions 37 (prior 32)

National Australia Bank business survey, conducted 18-28 May.

confidence 20 (prior 23, revised dwon from 26)

business conditions 37 (prior 32)

Note, the 'conditions measure tends to be more objective than the confidence measure.





Another solid result for the survey.

trading/sales, +6 points to +47

profitability also +6 points to +40

employment +5 to +25

Capacity utilisation dipped slightly to a still-high 85.1%

NAB remarks:

"Conditions rose further, and in particular trading conditions are at a massive +47 index points"

"Confidence was slightly softer but remains very high and the pipeline of work as measured by forward orders held at a high level."

"This was another very strong read for the business sector and forward indicators point to ongoing strength in the near-term"

"The economy now appears to be entering a new period of growth after a very rapid rebound."





