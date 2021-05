And for the y/y, comes in at 2.3% (prior 1.8%)

Trimmed mean

0.3% m/m (prior 0.5%)

1.6% y/y (prior 0.7%)

The RBA target band for core inflation (trimmed mean is a guide to this) is 2 to 3% y/y.







---

The RBA meet tomorrow on monetary policy. The Bank is viewing any inflation as transient only and will leave policy on holda at its current ultra loose settings.