Australia - Melbourne Institute monthly CPI inflation for February 0.1% m/m (prior 0.2%)

Australia - Melbourne Institute monthly CPI, February 2021

prior 0.2%

prior 1.5%

Trimmed mean, a measure of core inflation comes in at 0.1% m/m and 0.3% y/y

from prior +0.2% and +0.2% respectively

---

Official inflation data comes from Australia once a quarter, this monthly data fills in the gaps nicely. The RBA target band for core inflation is 2 to 3%. This survey is indicating core inflation at 0.3% y/y, obviously way, way below the lower end of the band.

0.1% m/m1.6% y/y