Australia - Melbourne Institute monthly CPI inflation for February 0.1% m/m (prior 0.2%)
Trimmed mean, a measure of core inflation comes in at 0.1% m/m and 0.3% y/y
- from prior +0.2% and +0.2% respectively
---
Official inflation data comes from Australia once a quarter, this monthly data fills in the gaps nicely. The RBA target band for core inflation is 2 to 3%. This survey is indicating core inflation at 0.3% y/y, obviously way, way below the lower end of the band.