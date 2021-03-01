Australia - Melbourne Institute monthly CPI inflation for February 0.1% m/m (prior 0.2%)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

 Australia - Melbourne Institute monthly CPI, February 2021

0.1% m/m 

  • prior 0.2% 

1.6% y/y 

  • prior 1.5% 

Trimmed mean, a measure of core inflation comes in at 0.1% m/m and 0.3% y/y 
  • from prior +0.2% and +0.2% respectively  
---
Official inflation data comes from Australia once a quarter, this monthly data fills in the gaps nicely. The RBA target band for core inflation is 2 to 3%. This survey is indicating core inflation at 0.3% y/y, obviously way, way below the lower end of the band. 

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose