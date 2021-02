Official CPI data is once a quarter in Australia, this monthly guide is a good heads up for the quarterly data.

The January results gives a picture for the first of three Q1 readins.





0.2% m/m

prior 0.5%

1.5% y/y

prior 1.5%

The trimmed mean, a measure of core inflation:

+0.2% m/m and +0.2% y/y