Australia - Melbourne Institute monthly CPI inflation for July 2021 0.5% m/m (prior 0.4%) and 2.6% y/y (prior 3.0%)
And for the core measure, trimmed mean:
+0.5% m/m
- prior 0.1%
+1.9% y/y
- prior 1.8%
A small acceleration in the core measure but not at a level that will perturb the RBA at this stage.
---
Official CPI data is once a quarter in Australia, this monthly guide is a good heads up for the quarterly data.
--
I was a bit slow to this what with the US infrastructure guff and Sydney coronavirus numbers.