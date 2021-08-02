Australia - Melbourne Institute monthly CPI inflation for July 2021 0.5% m/m (prior 0.4%) and 2.6% y/y (prior 3.0%)

And for the core measure, trimmed mean:

+0.5% m/m

prior 0.1%

+1.9% y/y

prior 1.8%

A small acceleration in the core measure but not at a level that will perturb the RBA at this stage.

---

Official CPI data is once a quarter in Australia, this monthly guide is a good heads up for the quarterly data.









Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub. I was a bit slow to this what with the US infrastructure guff and Sydney coronavirus numbers.

--