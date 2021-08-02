Australia - Melbourne Institute monthly CPI inflation for July 2021 0.5% m/m (prior 0.4%) and 2.6% y/y (prior 3.0%)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

And for the core measure, trimmed mean:

+0.5% m/m 
  • prior 0.1%
+1.9% y/y 
  • prior 1.8% 
A small acceleration in the core measure but not at a level that will perturb the RBA at this stage. 
---
Official CPI data is once a quarter in Australia, this monthly guide is a good heads up for the quarterly data.

--
I was a bit slow to this what with the US infrastructure guff and Sydney coronavirus numbers. 
