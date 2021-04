Official CPI data is once a quarter in Australia, this privately produced monthly guide is a good heads up for the quarterly data.

0.4% m/m vs. February at +0.1%

1.8% y/y (1.6% prior)

The trimmed mean measures:

0.5% m/m vs. February at 0.1%

0.7% y/y (0.3% in Feb)

The RBA target band for core inflation (trimmed mean is a guide to this) is 2 to 3% y/y.