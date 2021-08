Melbourne to enter into lockdown for the sixth time since the pandemic







That's just another dent to the economic situation in the country after the lockdown seen for the state of New South Whales - which covers Sydney.

The latest lockdown will not just pertain to the city of Melbourne, but it will cover the entire state of Victoria. The state is to enter into lockdown again for 7 days starting from 8pm local time tonight.