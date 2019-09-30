Australia monthly inflation guide for September 0.1% m/m (vs. prior 0.0%)

Australia monthly CPI guide for September

Melbourne Institute data

For the m/m comes in at 0.1% vs. prior 0.0% m/m,

And for the y/y comes in at 1.5% vs. 1.7% prior

Official CPI data from OZ in only once a quarter.





More:

Trimmed mean comes in at +0.2% m/m

+1.6% y/y

The RBA target band for inflation is 2 to 3%. That is for core, or underlying inflation. The RBA has been missing for about 4 years on the band. Inflation is lower than target in many countries of course.