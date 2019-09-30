Australia monthly inflation guide for September 0.1% m/m (vs. prior 0.0%)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Australia monthly CPI guide for September

Melbourne Institute data

  • For the m/m comes in at 0.1% vs. prior 0.0% m/m,
  • And for the y/y comes in at 1.5% vs.  1.7% prior
Official CPI data from OZ in only once a quarter.

More:
Trimmed mean comes in at +0.2% m/m 
  • +1.6% y/y     
-
The RBA target band for inflation is 2 to 3%. That is for core, or underlying inflation. The RBA has been missing for about 4 years on the band. Inflation is lower than target in many countries of course. 

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose