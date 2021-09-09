Australia mulls breaking agreement with China over port lease - wary of risks
A Chinese company, Landbridge, has a 99-year lease on the Port of Darwin.
(Darwin is the capital city of Australia's Northern Territory)
The Australian Federal government is considering terminating the agreement, bit is wary of provoking retaliation by China(eg. the risk to Australians detained in China, whether Telstra's Chinese assets could be under threat).
The Australian Financial Review had the article Thursday, link here (may be gated):
- Treasury and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade are said to have reservations about the fallout from further angering China as well as raising sovereign risk concerns.