Australia mulls breaking agreement with China over port lease - wary of risks

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A Chinese company, Landbridge,  has a 99-year lease on the Port of Darwin.

(Darwin is the capital city of Australia's Northern Territory)

The Australian Federal government is considering terminating the agreement, bit is wary of provoking retaliation by China(eg. the risk to Australians detained in China, whether Telstra's Chinese assets could be under threat). 

  • Treasury and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade are said to have reservations about the fallout from further angering China as well as raising sovereign risk concerns.
