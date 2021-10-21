Australia NAB business confidence for Q3 falls (COVID-19 lockdowns)
We get business confidence and conditions on a monthly basis via NAB's survey.
This data is for the quarterly survey.
Business confidence for the July to September quarter drops to -1
- prior 18
---
The monthly survey gets more of a market response, latest is here: Australian September business confidence surges 19 points on the month
Confidence and conditions graphs from the Sept. report:
Confidence and conditions graphs from the Sept. report: