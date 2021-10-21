Australia NAB business confidence for Q3 falls (COVID-19 lockdowns)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

We get business confidence and conditions on a monthly basis via NAB's survey. 

This data is for the quarterly survey.  

Business confidence for the July to September quarter drops to -1
  • prior 18

---
The monthly survey gets more of a market response, latest is here: Australian September business confidence surges 19 points on the month

Confidence and conditions graphs from the Sept. report:
