Australia NAB business survey for May: -20 (prior -45) conditions -24 (prior -34)

National Australia Bank Business survey rebounds inot less bad territory though still dreadful.





Business confidence comes in at -20 from -45 in April

Business conditions -24 from -34





Some of the submeasures, all still pretty awful:

employment -31 (-34 prior)

trading -12 (from -31)

profitability -19 (from -35)

Exports in the 'least bad' area, comes in at -9, which is down from April's -7.





Other data out at the same time, ANZ Job Advertisements (for May): +0.5% m/m

prior -53.4%

for the y/y, down 59.8%





