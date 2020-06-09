Australia NAB business survey for May: -20 (prior -45) conditions -24 (prior -34)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan

National Australia Bank Business survey rebounds inot less bad territory though still dreadful.


Business confidence comes in at -20 from -45 in April
Business conditions -24 from -34

Some of the submeasures, all still pretty awful:
  • employment -31 (-34 prior)
  • trading -12 (from -31)
  • profitability -19 (from -35)
Exports in the 'least bad' area, comes in at -9, which is down from April's -7.

Other data out at the same time, ANZ Job Advertisements (for May): +0.5% m/m
  • prior -53.4%
  • for the y/y, down 59.8%

