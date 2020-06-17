Australia - NAB cut to home loan rate

National Australia Bank is cutting the rate on its basic home loan product

NAB Base Variable Rate special offer has been reduced by 0.15% pa to 2.69 % for owner occupiers paying principal and interest who have at least a 20% deposit.

NAB fixed rates have been reduced for both owner-occupiers and residential investors paying principal and interest, with NAB Choice Package fixed rates now starting at 2.19% p.a. for owner-occupiers and 2.49% p.a. for residential investors.

