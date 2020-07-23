Australia NAB Q2 business confidence: -15 (prior -11)

National Australia Bank's quarterly business survey does not attract the focus their monthly one does

Q2 business confidence -15

prior revised to -12

Business conditions over the next 3 months -22 (from -4 in Q1 survey)

Trading conditions next 3 months -23 (-3)

Profitability next 3 months -28 (-9)





What a dour outlook. Given the global and domestic economy not unreasonably so.





AUD shows little response.

