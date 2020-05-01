Australia national house prices +0.3% m/m in April ( +0.7% prior)
CoreLogic say that:
-
"Although housing values were generally slightly positive over the month, the trend has clearly weakened since mid-to-late March, when social distancing policies were implemented, and consumer sentiment started to plummet"
- sale prices up but the number of home listings was 35 per cent lower at the end of April relative to the same time a year ago and 43 per cent below the five-year average.
For the y/y, up 8.3%
- in capital cities +9.7%