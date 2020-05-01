Australia national house prices +0.3% m/m in April ( +0.7% prior)

CoreLogic say that:

"Although housing values were generally slightly positive over the month, the trend has clearly weakened since mid-to-late March, when social distancing policies were implemented, and consumer sentiment started to plummet"



sale prices up but the number of home listings was 35 per cent lower at the end of April relative to the same time a year ago and 43 per cent below the five-year average.

For the y/y, up 8.3%

in capital cities +9.7%



