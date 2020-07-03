Australia new car sales in June +110K (best month since June last year )

Retail sales data bounced earlier:

Big ticket item new car sales also reported today, for June:

Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) data

In June 110,234 vehicles sold, which is -6.4% on June 2019. Recently:

-18% in March y/y

-48.5% in April

-38.35 % in May

Interestingly I have seen two contrasting headlines on this result, both acknowledge the +110k result but look at it differently:

New car sales up slightly in June after a disastrous few months



What crisis? New-car sales surge in June 2020, best result in 12 months



--

ps. Australians contribute to a compulsory retirement savings scheme, superannuation. They can access the funds after they turn 65 (or something like that, maybe its 150, I don't know) . As the coronavirus crisis hit the government allowed people to access $10,000 from their superannuation account. This has been cited as one reason for the uptick in sales of bigger ticket items. As a note, those who did access their savings in this way, if the funds were invested in stock market related instruments, they sold near the low. Bummer.











