Australia news: 1. Crown says Blackstone bid undervalues company. 2. Fuel refineries secured.

Couple of items to note from Australia to kick off the week.

Crown (casino operator) says the takeover bid from Blackstone is too low.

undervalues the company

announced a package to keep the country's remaining two refineries open

says government will introduce the fuel security bill to the parliament in the coming weeks

govt will work with both refineries on their plans to consider future fuel technologies and other development opportunities

Also, Australian PM Morrison earlier:

AUD is barely moving to kick off the new week:

