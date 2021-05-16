Australia news: 1. Crown says Blackstone bid undervalues company. 2. Fuel refineries secured.

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Couple of items to note from Australia to kick off the week.

Crown (casino operator) says the takeover bid from Blackstone is too low. 
  • undervalues the company
Also, Australian PM Morrison earlier:

  •  announced a package to keep the country's remaining two refineries open
  • says government will introduce the fuel security bill to the parliament in the coming weeks
  • govt will work with both refineries on their plans to consider future fuel technologies and other development opportunities


---
AUD is barely moving to kick off the new week:
