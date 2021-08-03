Australia NSW new COVID-19 cases 199

New South Wales state in Australia, the hardest hit in the current wave, report 199 new cases for the preceding 24 hours.

88 are linked to a known case or cluster, 67 are household contacts and 21 are close contacts. Source of infection for 111 cases is under investigation.

70 cases were in isolation throughout their infectious period and 32 cases were in isolation for part of their infectious period. 50 cases were infectious in the community, and the isolation status of 47 cases remains under investigation.



Latest info via the health authorities in the state.





The latest numbers have gone 170, 210, 239, 207 and today 199.





Earlier we got the new case numbers from the states of